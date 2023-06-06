DIG's sons booked for thrashing liquor vend staff in G'gram

Gurugram, June 5
Four persons, including two sons of a Haryana Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, have been arrested for allegedly thrashing employees of a liquor vend in the Sector 62 area of Gurugram for refusing to sell them alcohol. However, the suspects were released on bail after they joined the investigation, the police said on Monday.
According to the police, the youth went to buy alcohol at a liquor vend in Sector 62 on Saturday. However, the salesman refused to sell liquor to them since it was past midnight and the vend was already closed. On being refused, the youth beat up the staffers
with sticks.
A police team reached the spot to diffuse the situation but the suspects misbehaved with the Station House Officer of Sector 65 police station. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sector 65 police station.
According to the police, the suspects have been identified as Vishal and Navdeep, both sons of Deputy Inspector General and Karan, alias Kulwant, and Iru Kumar.
“All four arrested suspects were released on bail after they joined the investigation while raids are on to nab the other suspects,” said Subhash Boken, police spokesperson.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...