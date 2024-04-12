Digvijay Chautala forced out of Sirsa village as residents protest

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 11

Members of the Kisan Ekta protested against JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala by raising slogans at Pipli village in Sirsa district. This led to a tense confrontation between the farmers and Digvijay Singh Chautala, despite his numerous efforts to engage with them. Eventually, faced with strong opposition from the farmers, the JJP leader had to leave the village.

According to reports, members of the Kisan Ekta, Dabwali, including SP Masitan, and villagers Mandeep Desujodha, Jasvir Singh Alikan, Bohar Singh Mithari, and Indrajit Makha, had received information about JJP leader Digvijay Singh’s visit to Pipli village to meet the villagers. As a result, these members of the Kisan Ekta, Dabwali, reached Pipli village.

After meeting the villagers, when the JJP leader began leaving, the farmers protested by blocking the path of his vehicle. Subsequently, the JJP leader got out of the vehicle to engage with the farmers. Responding to the farmers’ queries, the JJP leader clarified that they had not joined the BJP and their collaboration with the BJP was solely to serve the people. The exchange led to a heated confrontation between the farmers and the JJP leader.

During the confrontation, the farmers raised pointed questions at the JJP leader and instructed him not to enter their village. They expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP, stating that they had voted for the JJP, but the BJP hindered their journey to Delhi, which led to many farmers losing their lives. Despite being part of the state government, the JJP did not support the farmers.

Meanwhile, while conversing with the farmers, Digvijay claimed that he supported their interest. Despite repeated attempts by the JJP leader, the farmers remained defiant. They protested by sitting in front of his vehicle and raising slogans. Observing the rising anger among the farmers, the JJP leader eventually left the site.

Abhay gave negative statement: Digvijay

Digvijay Chautala, the state secretary general of the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP), rejected the statement given by senior leader of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and his uncle Abhay Chautala regarding the merger of the INLD and JJP. He said Abhay Chautala was a negative person. He was addressing villagers during a door-to-door campaign in villages of Dabwali on Wednesday. He said Ajay Chautala, national president of the JJP, had given a positive statement on the merger of the INLD and JJP as his political ideology was filled with positivity, whereas Abhay Chautala had shown his ideology by giving a negative statement. JJP chief Ajay Chautala had said if the INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala took the initiative, they could merge again. But Abhay Chautala rejected the prospect of a merger, saying there was no place for ‘traitors’ in the party.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Digvijay Singh #Sirsa