Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' poem part of new show at Jyotisar

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, August 21

Visitors who reach Jyotisar, the birthplace of Gita, will soon be able to learn about the stories and occasions when Lord Krishna had shown his Virat Swaroop.

The famous Rashmirathi poem created by noted poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar has been incorporated as a part of an about 22-minute show prepared for the devotees and tourists.

In the poem, Dinkar had described about the final warning given to the Kaurvas and the Virat Swaroop shown by Lord Krishna. For the show, voice over of popular actor and presenter Ashutosh Rana has been used.

A 40-feet Virat Swaroop of lord Krishna was unveiled on June 30, and a projection mapping show will start soon in which the Virat Swaroop will be described. The statue itself will be used as a display surface for the projection mapping show.

Gautam Kumar, Executive Engineer, Haryana Tourism Corporation, said, “The show is ready and with the help of projection mapping techniques, and shalokas mentioned in the Gita, the visitors and devotees will be told the story of Virat Swaroop. The story has been linked with the current scenario as well. The show will give a new experience to the visitors. Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s Rashmirathi has been incorporated and Ashutosh Rana’s voiceover has been used for the show.”

The new show has come at a cost of around Rs 6.18 crore. There will a sitting arrangement for 200 visitors per show, the official informed.

The honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, Madan Mohan Chhabra, said, “Occasions when Lord Kirshna showed his Virat Swaroop will be shown in the new show. The lord showed his Virat Swaroop even before the Mahabharata war. It is an attempt to attract the young generation and connect them with the roots with the help of new technology.”

