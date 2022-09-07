Dip in LSD cases, big relief for dairy farmers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, September 6

A gradual decline is being observed in the number of lumpy skin disease (LSD) cases in the state, according to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department.

LSD is a viral disease spread by insects, flies and through contaminated food and water. Its spread had left people involved in the dairy business worried.

Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Ambala, Dr Prem Singh said, “A continuous decline in the number of daily cases has been observed in the district over the past one week. While over 500 new cases were reported on August 30, it dropped to 67 new cases on September 5. Over 13,000 cattle were infected by LSD in the

district of which over 10,300 have recovered and 128 suspected deaths

have been reported.”

“About 48,000 cattle have been vaccinated with goat pox vaccine and the situation is under control now. Autopsies have not been conducted, but 40 samples of infected animals from the district were sent to Bhopal-based laboratory. The results are awaited,” he added.

SDO, Animal Husbandry Department, Thanesar (Kurukshetra), Jasvir Singh Panwar said, “The number of cases is coming down and we are hopeful that the situation will be much better by the end of this month. While on August 30, the number of new cases in the district was around 970, it dropped to below 250 on September 5. The peak wave of the disease has passed and now the disease is in its declining phase. About 12,000 animals were infected of which over 8,000 have recovered. There were 63 suspected deaths. Over 62,600 vaccine doses have been administered in Kurukshetra.”

The change in weather and awareness among cattle owners also played an important role in controlling the spread of virus, sources said.

Dr Sukhdev Rathee, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Haryana, said, “There is a declining trend in new LSD cases in the state. Haryana has done better in controlling the disease compared to its neighbouring states. About 15.5 lakh vaccine doses have been administered. We were getting over 2,000 cases a day a few days ago, but now the number has dropped to below 1,000. Haryana has over 60 per cent recovery rate.”

The recovery has come as a relief for the people involved in dairy business.

Rishi Pal, president of the Kanwla Dairy Complex, Ambala City, said, “The disease has badly affected the dairy business due to a dip in milk production. A large number of cattle have also died. However, the situation is improving now, the infected cattle are recovering and the number of fresh cases is low.”