Direct purchase of mustard opposed

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 1

Commission agents under the banner of Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiya Association today held a two-hour token dharna at various grain markets across the state to mark their resentment against direct procurement of mustard seeds.

As per the call of holding two-hour token dharna daily till April 5, the commission agents staged dharnas near the market committee offices and raised slogans against the state government.

They have been demanding procurement of all crops through commission agents only. They said the government had already reduced the commission on wheat and paddy, and now it has started direct purchase of oilseeds.

Association president Ashok Gupta, while addressing the commission agents at Ladwa grain market in Kurukshetra, said, “The government has started direct procurement of mustard which is not acceptable. The government has taken several decisions, including e-trading and direct procurement over the past few years, and it has caused resentment among the commission agents. Earlier, we used to get 2.5 per cent on the procurement done by the agency, but the government has fixed the commission at Rs 46 and it has been causing a loss of Rs 10-12 a quintal.”

“We demand that all crops should be procured through commission agents and the commission should be restored at 2.5 per cent. The government has been reducing the role of commission agents in procurement. The commission agents have invested crores of rupees and the government should clear its stand so that the commission agents also start finding some alternative businesses. We have raised our concerns repeatedly with the government over the past nine years but to no avail,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Mandi