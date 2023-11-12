Directorate of Ayush receives NABH certification

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

The Directorate of Ayush has been conferred with the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) certification for setting up 100 Ayush health and wellness centres. This is the highest any state has achieved so far in the country.“It is a testament to the Directorate of Ayush’s dedication to promoting high-quality Ayush healthcare services. This achievement aligns seamlessly with the core vision of ensuring the well-being of the people of Haryana,” said a government spokesperson.

The award was presented on the occasion of the 8th National Ayurveda Day celebrations at an Ayurveda conference held in Panchkula on November 9. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping and Waterways along with Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Union Minister of State for Ayush, gave the award.