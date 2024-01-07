Directorate seeks info on schools with temporary recognition

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 6

The Director, School Education, has sought details of private schools having temporary recognition, number of students enrolled in them and nearby government schools from all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) across the state.

Notably, the government has refused to give temporary recognition to the private schools in the state for the 2023-24 session. Due to this, the fate of around 60,000 students studying in such schools hangs in balance as their forms for classes X and XII have not been filled so far. The Education Department has asked private schools which have temporary recognition to deposit a bond amount with the department.

As per the policy, if any such school fulfilled all norms and takes permanent recognition from the government by March 31, the bond amount would be refunded.

As per the policy, the schools upto Class V have to deposit Rs 1 lakh, schools up to Class VIII have to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh and schools up to secondary and senior-secondary classes have to deposit Rs 2 lakh. If any school fails to get permanent recognition within the set time period, its bond amount would be forfeited.

In a letter to the DEOs and DEEOs, it said, the provisional affiliation of existing private schools was extended for the 2022-23 academic year only. The recognition was extended only for the schools which had submitted an affidavit that they would not conduct admissions after the 2022-23 academic year in those classes for which the schools have not been permanently recognised.

All DEOs and DEEOs have been directed to submit the details of existing schools, existing classes with the number of students and nearby government schools of these existing schools of the concerned districts by January 8. Kuldeep Dahiya, DEO, Panipat, confirmed that a letter from the directorate had been received and the necessary details would be sent to the directorate on Monday.

