Dirty water accumulates on Jhajjar streets

Residents of Priya Colony located in Ward1 of Jhajjar city are a harassed lot due to the accumulation of dirty water in their streets. There is no drainage system in the colony. The residents have several times approached the authorities to get the issue resolved but to no avail. The stagnant water not only emanates foul smell but also becomes a breeding ground of mosquitoes leading to the spread of vector-borne diseases. The authorities concerned must pay attention to it. —Sandeep, Jhajjar
Unchecked growth of grass Makes road narrow
After the rainy season, both sides of the road between Anand Vihar Colony and Kanhaiya City, have become full of weeds, due to which the road has become narrow. It is impossible for two vehicles coming from opposite sides to pass on this road simultaneously. The road is also damaged at many places. It has become very difficult for the residents to walk on the road. The residents demand that the municipal corporation should clear the road of weeds and overgrown grass and it should be repaired and widened at the earliest. Shakti Singh, Karnal
Commuters harassed due to potholed roads
The stretch of the main road connecting Red Light Crossing of Sectors 22-23 and the Lakhani Chowk in the NIT zone of the city has become non-motorable due to deep craters, uneven surface and potholes. The damaged patches are not visible when waterlogged and result in accidents making the road dangerous. Though the road was made of cement and concrete several years ago, it has been lying damaged for the past one year. The civic authorities need to take up the repair work of the road, which is used by thousands of commuters daily. —Vijay Dhaka, Faridabad
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
