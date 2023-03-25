Disaster response mock drill in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 24

A mock drill was organised by the district administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at five places — the mini-secretariat in Sector 12, Government Girls' Secondary School in NIT, Nahar Singh Palace, Ballabhgarh, Civil Hospital, and the New Revenue Colony in Sector 15A here — today.

An official of the district administration said the drill was carried out to review the preparedness level of the disaster management personnel and the government employees during a calamity. The officials and staff of various departments, including the NDRF, the police, health, fire, the Home Guards and the Red Cross, took part in the drill.

The drill involved all types of exercises such as rescuing injured persons from multistoried buildings in case of fire or earthquake. The drill lasted for around two hours.

The personnel of the Red Cross provided first aid while the doctors and paramedical staff provided treatment to the injured persons during the exercise. Mock rescue and shifting of 10 personnel was done at each spot during the exercise.