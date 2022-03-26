Discharge two airmen, IAF told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

The Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), New Delhi, has ordered the Indian Air Force (IAF) to discharge two airmen who have cleared civil jobs exams and issue necessary no-objection certificate (NOC) to them.

It has also asked the Air Force to issue necessary amendments in its policy to facilitate its personnel to apply for prior permission for exams, without having professional skill Grade A.

Corporal Ayush Maurya cleared the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Examination for Indian Defence Estate Service and Sergeant Kuldeep Kumar Vibhuti cleared Bihar Public Service Commission’s exam.

Both were denied NOC by the Air Force on the ground that they lack skill Grade A. The current policy in vogue in the Air Force states that an individual should have a minimum of seven years of service and skill Grade A for applying for Group A/B civil jobs.