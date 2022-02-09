Disciplinary action against 113 Revenue Dept employees in Haryana

Dushyant Chautala, Dy Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Kaithal, February 8

In a major action against revenue officials, the Finance Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department has ordered disciplinary action against 113 officials of the department, comprising 34 tehsildars/sub-tehsildars, 57 patwaris and 22 registration clerks of Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat districts, a part of Karnal Division, for alleged violation of Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

Violation of Section 7-A

The action has been initiated based on probe into checking of registration of land or deeds between April 3, 2017, and August 13, 2021, which indicated violation of Section 7-A of the Act, under which a buyer has to submit NOC from District Town and Country Planning Department for the registration of land

Irregularities not to be tolerated: Dy CM

Strict action will be taken for any irregularities found in land deed or other revenue matters. Dushyant Chautala, Dy Chief Minister

The action has been initiated based on the inquiry into the checking of the registration of land or deeds between April 3, 2017, and August 13, 2021, which indicated a gross violation of Section 7-A of the Act, under which a buyer has to submit an NOC from the District Town and Country Planning Department for the registration of land. As per sources, the violation of Section 7-A indicated that the registration of properties in illegal colonies was done by the revenue officials.

The Finance Commissioner has directed the deputy commissioners of the three districts to seek explanation from them and sent to the government so that disciplinary action against them under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (P&A) Rules-2016 be initiated, the order said, a copy of which is with The Tribune.

In the issue of tehsildars and sub-tehsildars, the report has to be submitted in 15 days, while in the issue of the registration clerks and patwaris, the reports have to be submitted in a month to the government, said the order.

Among 34 tehsildars and sub-tehsildars, eight were in Karnal during this period, four in Gharaunda, eight in Kaithal, one in Siwan, four in Panipat, one in Matlauda and eight in Bapoli. “The government has decided to initiate disciplinary action under Rule 7 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, against 34 sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars in the Karnal division who were involved in the registration of 9,774 instruments without NoC during the period April 3, 2017, to August 13, 2021, while it is mandatory for them under Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Act 2017,” said the order.

Among the patwaris, 23 are from Karnal district, 24 from Kaithal district and 10 from Panipat district. “Action would be taken against patwaris for their involvement in changing the nature of the land (gair mumkin) in the khasra girdawari an action that facilitated the large number of registrations for the violation of Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Act 2017,” the order stated.

Among the registration clerks, six are from Karnal district, 5 from Kaithal district and 11 from Panipat district. “These registration clerks are involved in the registration of properties/deeds for the violation of Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975,” said the order.

Pradeep Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal, said they will initiate action against them and submit the report to the government.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, said explanation would be sought from them and action initiated accordingly.

