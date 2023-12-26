Discipline fundamental pillar of good governance: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he considered “anushasan” (discipline) as the fundamental pillar of “sushasan” (good governance).

Expressing his commitment to transform the government system over the past nine years, he said the basic mantra of good governance was that people can easily avail benefits of government services at home.

Khattar was addressing a state-level programme organised on Good Governance Day in Panchkula. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and district administration officials from all district headquarters virtually attend the event.

In homage to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birthdays, Khattar acknowledged that it was under Vajpayee’s leadership that the country witnessed progress from east to west and from north to south.

He said the initiative of fostering connectivity had begun during Vajpayee’s tenure that was regarded as a model of good governance. Recognising this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his birthday as “Good Governance Day” in 2014.

In alignment with this vision, Modi had initiated the CM Window as a manifestation of Good Governance Day two months after assuming office in 2014. At present, over 11.50 lakh individuals have gained direct access to the government through the CM Window.

Khattar highlighted that the journey of good governance in Haryana commenced in 20-14, resulting in establishment of trust among the people in the government and its services. Adhering to the principles of good governance, he said the current Haryana government was facilitating convenient access to government services for citizens from the comfort of their homes.

He emphasised on the importance of maintaining a clear direction for good governance and stressed that officers must also ensure expeditious service delivery.

