Disclose conspiracy behind Nuh violence or resign: Abhay to CM

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 15

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala today asked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to disclose the conspiracy behind the Nuh violence or resign. “The CM had earlier said it was a deep-rooted conspiracy. But it has not been disclosed so far. The INLD demands from the CM to disclose the conspiracy or resign from the post,” said Abhay while interacting with mediapersons at Rajput Dharamshala here on Friday.

He was here to invite party workers and leaders to attend the party’s September 25 rally in Kaithal to commemorate the 110th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

On the arrest of Congress MLA Maman Khan allegedly in the Nuh violence case, Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala said Maman Khan should have raised the issue of Nuh violence in the Haryana Assembly, but former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had stopped him. “If the Congress had raised the issue strongly in the Assembly, then CM would have been responsible for it,” he alleged.

He said the Kaithal rally would be historical and would break all previous records of gathering. He said several top leaders of the Ppposition alliance, INDIA, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have been invited. Some of them have given their consent to attend the rally.

He took a dig at ‘Hath se hath jodo campaign’ of the Congress and said it has become a hand-breaking campaign. Launching an attack on former CM Hooda, Abhay Chautala said earlier, he used to say that he would be CM, but now he says that he is a strong contender for the CM post.

