Discom clerk held for embezzlement

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 30

The Panipat police have arrested the main accused in the embezzlement of multi-crore funds in the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN). Three accused had already been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Raghav Wadhawan, a clerk of UHBVN in Bilaspur division, Yamunanagar. He was arrested on March 22 and was taken on police remand till today. He was again produced in court and was taken on seven-day further police remand, said ASP Pooja Vashisth.

During investigation, Wadhawan confessed that he, with the help of other accomplices, had made fake vouchers and siphoned funds from the account of UHBVN. During the remand period, the police recovered Rs 46.86 lakh, an SUV, and 1.8 kg gold worth Rs 7 lakh from Raghav, she added.

She said that earlier, Pawan Sharma of Saharanpur in UP, Ajay Sharma of Samalkha in Panipat, Yogesh of Yamunanagar had been arrested. So far, the police have recovered Rs 1.16 crore from all the accused.

On the complaint of Suresh Kumar of Karad village in Panipat, a case was registered at Samalkha on February 8.