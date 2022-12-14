Discom JE, foreman held for graft

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 13

The Vigilance Bureau today nabbed JE Banshi Lal, foreman Vinod and lineman (outsourced) Pankaj Mishra of DHBVN red-handed while taking Rs 30,000 bribe in lieu of installing a power meter.

A local had moved the VB, saying the trio demanded Rs 50,000 for installing a meter at his plot in Sector 56. They had taken Rs 20,000 from him earlier and were now demanding for the remaining Rs 30,000.

A VB team laid a trap and asked the complainant to call the trio to his plot to collect the money and nabbed them.

“We have booked them under Section 13 (1) B of the Prevention of Corruption Act and will take them on remand after they are produced in a city court,” said Jitender Kumar, spokesperson of VB, Gurugram.