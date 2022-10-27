Discrepancies alleged in data of 70,000 Panipat properties

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, October 26

The newly uploaded data of properties on the NDC portal of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department has irked residents here. The data of around 70,000 properties has been allegedly fed wrongly. Even Sector 24 of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has been shown as “unapproved”.

According to a survey conducted in 2011-12, around 1.43 lakh properties were registered in the MC records. Of these, 45,883 were residential, 12,112 commercial, 3,785 industrial units, 1,245 institutional, 31,451 vacant plots, 48,095 mix-use plots and 1,508 special category units.

In 2020-21, Yashi Consulting Services Private Limited conducted a fresh property survey. As per that report, there are 1.73 lakh units in Panipat of which 90,756 are residential, 15,430 commercial, 7,115 industrial, 35,432 vacant plots, 20,292 mix-use plots, 493 towers and 829 institutional units.

ULB Minister Kamal Gupta held a meeting with taxation officials of 79 civic bodies at Karnal recently. He uploaded the new property data on the NDC portal of the ULB Department’s site.

Before uploading the Yashi’s data on the NDC portal, the ULB Department did the verification work. But, the newly uploaded survey has irked residents and ruling party councillors. Sources allege discrepancies in the data relating to around 70,000 properties.

According to them, many approved colonies have been shown as unapproved and outstanding tax is being shown against the names of persons who have already paid it. The names of owners, addresses, region, categories and the photos of thousands of properties are also wrongly uploaded on the portal, they maintain.

Ruling party councillor from Ward No. 10 Ravinder Bhatia said the newly uploaded data had created problems for the residents. Many approved projects were shown as unapproved, he said.

MC’s Zonal Tax Officer Samay Pal Singh said a special drive would be soon launched to correct the property data.

