Disease control centre to come up in Ambala

Ambala, January 2

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today virtually laid the foundation stone of a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Ambala.

The NCDC branch will be constructed at Naggal village of Ambala Cantonment.

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, and Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma were present on the occasion.

In his address, Mandaviya said, “Under the leadership of the PM, healthcare facilities are being strengthened in the country. Under Ayushman Bharat, services are being provided free of cost. The NCDC branch will further help in this direction.”

Vij said, “A state-of-the-art lab equipped will be set up here. Samples are sent to the NCDC, Delhi, but soon, the facility to test for diseases and viruses will be undertaken in the lab. The construction will start soon. The Ambala centre will also offer services to five states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. The facility will come up on nearly 4 acres.”

