Disgruntled Kuldeep, Bhavya to attend rally with Khattar

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 28

The BJP’s disgruntled leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is expected to turn up in the rally in Adampur tomorrow, along with former CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The BJP sources said Khattar will address a political rally in Adampur tomorrow as part of the ongoing campaign for the BJP candidate Ranjit Singh. The party has faced some embarrassment due to absence of Kuldeep Bishnoi and his son Bhavya Bishnoi, Adampur MLA, in the campaign so far.

The BJP sources said Kuldeep will attend the rally in Adampur, along with his son Bhavya and other family members, to make an appeal for Ranjit Singh.

After leaving the Congress, Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the BJP in 2022. After his resignation from the Assembly, the BJP fielded his son Bhavya in the by-election from Adampur, who is a sitting MLA now. He also worked for the BJP in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

The party sources said, Bishnoi was upset with some leaders in Haryana, whom he held responsible for denial of ticket to him from the Hisar seat in the Lok Sabha polls. Thus, he stayed out of campaigning till now.

In the meantime, Khattar’s indirect dig aimed at Bishnoi’s father and former CM Bhajan Lal added fuel to the fire. Khattar had made a remark during a meeting in Nalwa in Hisar recently that a leader used to say to people who visited Chandigarh for recommendation of any work, that instead of coming here, they should have got the work done by greasing the palm of the officials in the field.

Bishnoi’s followers were hurt by the comment as they deem it a target on former CM Bhajan Lal. However, to placate them, CM Nayab Singh Saini recently paid a visit to Bishnoi in Delhi. “They have agreed to join the campaign and will be attending the meeting tomorrow,” said a close aide of BJP candidate Ranjit Singh.

