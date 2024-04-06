Dispel misinformation via ECI portal, Hisar DC urges residents

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 5

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Pradeep Dahiya said the electorate should be alert about any misinformation and rumours related to the electoral process. He said the Election Commission of India(ECI) had launched a website for dealing with misinformation during the Lok Sabha general elections and for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

The Election Commission has launched an online platform mythvsreality.eci.gov.in for clarity on issues related to the electoral process. This website will clear all doubts and bust the myth about the electoral process.

The DC said in view of the growing concern over the spread of misinformation and false stories, the Election Commission has made efforts to ensure that voters get accurate, authenticated and verified information about the entire electoral process. The ‘Myth Vs Reality Register’, a web platform, will serve as an effective medium of factual information to dispel myths, rumours and fake news circulated during the elections. This is a one-stop platform, which is available on the official website of the Election Commission.

It has been designed in a user-friendly format, comprehensively covering the areas of myths and misinformation related to EVMs/VVPAT, voter list/voter services, conduct of elections and other topics. The platform provides information on already exposed election-related fake information, potential myths circulating on social media platforms, frequently asked questions on important topics and reference material under various sections for all stakeholders.

He said the platform would be updated on a regular basis. He said all stakeholders were encouraged to report any misinformation received through any channel on the web portal.

