Disposal of files dismal in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, November 20

The file disposal rate continues to be dismal in Haryana with the departments headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij accounting for over 54 per cent of over 7,300 files that have been pending for over 300 days.

The data accessed by The Tribune showed that there were over 4,000 files (2,000 each) in the departments held by Khattar and Vij followed by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, whose departments had over 1,200 files pending.

Vij’s Health Department has the largest pendency of 850 files followed by Khattar’s Finance Department, which has 835 pending files. The Home Department held by Vij has 660 pending files while his Medical, Education and Research Departments have pendency of 506 files.

A total of over 11,200 files are pending with the Haryana Government of which over 7,300 are pending for a period of at least 300 days.

Taking cognisance of the gravity of the issue, Khattar has now served 15-day ultimatum on Administrative Secretaries to dispose of the files.

“It has been brought to my notice that several files are pending in the departments of which some are pending for over one year. All Administrative Secretaries may scrutinise the pending files and ensure that they are disposed of in the next fortnight. I will be monitoring the clearance of the pendency of files,” Khattar said in an order to the Administrative Secretaries.

The data showed among the departments held by Khattar, which have substantial number of files pending are town and country planning (512) and irrigation (568).

Similarly, the departments held by Chuatala having substantial pendency are revenue and disaster management (301), Public Works Department (401), civil aviation (121), food and civil supplies (160) and industries (232).

