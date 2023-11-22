Dispose of plaints within 3 months, Vij tells police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Home Minister Anil Vij today asked police officials to dispose of every complaint within three months.

Presiding over a review meeting of the officers of the Police Department here today, Vij warned them of strict action if the complaints were not disposed of within three months.

To eliminate drugs from the state, he directed the police officers to carry out checking at various entry points of the state so that drug consignments could not enter the state. In this regard, it was informed that 4,473 persons had been arrested under the NDPS Act and heroin, charas, ganja, opium, poppy straw, cocaine, etc. were seized.

On the issue of traffic, the minister said every year, about 6,000 persons died in road accidents. He said a central control room would be establised in Karnal to operate 100 CCTV cameras. Also, CCTV cameras had been installed on the highway. Vij also directed the officers to implement the rules of lane-driving in the state.

#Anil Vij