Dissatisfied with relief offered, farmers meet Yamunanagar DC

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 27

The farmers who are opposing the installation of transmission line towers in their fields today met Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar in his office at the mini- secretariat in Jagadhri.

They are not satisfied with the compensation being offered to them and therefore they had assembled in Ror Chhappar village of Yamunanagar district on June 25. They didn’t allow the workers of the contractor to install the tower in the village.

The Roorkee unit of Power Grid Corporation of India is installing the transmission line for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited.

This 132 KV double-circuit transmission line is being installed from Jagadhri Workshop (Yamunanagar) to Talheri village of Saharanpur district (Uttar Pradesh).

According to information, on the invitation of the Deputy Commissioner, a delegation of farmers led by Gurnam Singh Charuni, national president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), met him today.

The delegation also included Sanju Gundiana, district president of the BKU; Mandeep Ror Chhappar, director of the BKU; Sandeep Topra, president of the youth wing of BKU, Vikrant Sasauli, Harpal Sudhal, Lalit, Charanjit Singh and Amrik Singh.

Gundiana said the government was offering very little compensation for their agricultural land coming under the tower area.

