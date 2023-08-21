Dissolve HSGMC ad hoc panel, Sikh leaders to govt

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 20

Amid the ongoing tussle among members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) ad hoc, scores of leaders of the Sikh community of various districts held a meeting at the Dera Kar Sewa Gurdwara on Sunday and demanded that the government should dissolve the ad-hoc committee. They also urged the government to conduct the elections of the committee by December.

The Sikh leaders also announced that they would hold a protest march in Sirsa on August 28 and in Kaithal on September 4. Similar protests would also be held in various districts, the Sikh leaders said.

“The behaviour of the members of the committee has hurt the sentiments of the people who have struggled a lot for the formation of the committee,” said Jagdeep Singh Aulakh.

