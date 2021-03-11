Haryana district administration team inspects WJC site

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 30

To check the violation of NGT orders, a team of district administration, Yamunanagar, visited Jammu Colony of Yamunanagar where untreated waste water of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri is allegedly being released into Western Jamuna Canal (WJC).

A share from the water of the WJC is reportedly supplied to Delhi to meet the drinking water requirement.

The team comprising Jagadhri SDM; officers of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Yamunanagar; Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri; and Irrigation and Water Resources Department visited the spot on Friday after DC Parth Gupta told them to submit an action-taken report to him within a week in connection with this violation.