District admn wants stone crusher’s licence cancelled

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 14

The district administration of Charkhi Dadri has recommended cancellation of the licence of a stone crusher unit in Pichopa Kalan village in the district on the charges of encroaching upon the mining area and using the encroached area for parking of trucks etc.

In a letter issued yesterday, the Mines and Geology Department stated that the stone crushing licence has been issued to M/s Dharampal Stone Crusher till October 2, 2026.

However, in the same village, a mining lease has been issued to another firm. The department said that the mining lease holder firm complained that the stone crushing unit had encroached on part of the mining area which was being used to park trucks and other vehicles by the stone crushing unit owners.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar