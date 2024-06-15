District admn wants stone crusher’s licence cancelled

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, June 14
The district administration of Charkhi Dadri has recommended cancellation of the licence of a stone crusher unit in Pichopa Kalan village in the district on the charges of encroaching upon the mining area and using the encroached area for parking of trucks etc.
In a letter issued yesterday, the Mines and Geology Department stated that the stone crushing licence has been issued to M/s Dharampal Stone Crusher till October 2, 2026.
However, in the same village, a mining lease has been issued to another firm. The department said that the mining lease holder firm complained that the stone crushing unit had encroached on part of the mining area which was being used to park trucks and other vehicles by the stone crushing unit owners.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS
Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims
IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians