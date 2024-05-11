District Election Officer holds meet regarding postal ballot printing

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 10

District Election Officer RK Singh convened a meeting of officials on Friday regarding the printing of postal ballots and issued necessary directives. The District Election Officer said whichever printing press is engaged for printing postal ballots, stringent security arrangements should be made, and the task should be completed as soon as possible.

Additionally, videography of the postal ballot printing should also be conducted. He instructed all officials to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections through mutual cooperation.

He emphasised that if any negligence is found, strict action will be taken against them. He highlighted the crucial role of all officials and employees involved in the election process in conducting the elections impartially, independently, and peacefully. He said officials and employees are expected to fulfill their duties with honesty, vigilance, and mutual cooperation, and behave humbly during duty.

Furthermore, they should also create awareness among the general public for voting under the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

It is noteworthy that the Election Commission of India has provided the facility of voting through postal ballots to voters in various categories.The Deputy Commissioner has also appealed to all categories of voters, including officials and employees engaged in election duties, to exercise their voting rights through postal ballot papers.

