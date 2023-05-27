District police posts linked with national online tracking systems

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 26

Aiming to ensure the registration of every complaint without delay and also real-time tracking, all police posts of the district have been linked with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS), a nationwide online tracking system, through virtual private network (VPN) as SWAN connectivity is not available at police posts’ level.

For quick plaint redressal The step has been taken after people said their complaints were not registered timely at the police posts’ level. This will ensure the speeding up of the work. Shashank Kumar Sawan, sp, karnal

All complaints will be uploaded on it by the investigation officer, which will be monitored by the Superintendent of Police (SP) directly.

“It will also help in achieving objectives such as reaching out to the public in a quick and transparent manner and enhance the working capabilities of the police department,” said Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP Karnal.

He said the step would make the Police Department more citizen-friendly and also improve the delivery of citizen centric services by effective use of technology. Besides, these posts would be connected with other police stations of the country to share any information with each other.

“The police official has to upload the complaint on the CCTNS. All complaints can be viewed online, making it easy to supervise the staff,” he added. All complainants are given receipt of their complaint and a message would be delivered on the mobile number. Our target is to dispose of 60 per cent complaints in 10 days and all complaints in 30 days, the SP said.

All posts have been given Internet access and computer systems would be installed in the coming days.