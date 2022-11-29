Div Commissioners to take call on graft cases against Group B, C, D staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed that the IG/DIG/SP of the Divisional Vigilance Bureau could also submit case under Section 17-A and Section 19 sanction of the Prevention of Corruption Act directly to the Divisional Commissioner.

The latter would further decide the cases in consultation with the Deputy Commissioner and Head of Department concerned in matters of corruption up to Rs 1 crore by Group B, C and D employees in the state.

A circular in this regard was also issued by the State Vigilance Bureau on July 5, under which all matters seeking permission under Section 17-A and prosecution sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in matters of corruption up to Rs 1 crore referred by Divisional Vigilance Bureaus are to be dealt by the Divisional Commissioner concerned directly without routing the same through the SVB Head Office.

Notably, under the memo circulated on May 26, the state government had delegated its power under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the Divisional Commissioner concerned with respect to the employees of Group B, C and D of various boards/corporations/ federations/ urban local bodies and Panchyati Raj Institutions, respectively.