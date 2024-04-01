Diverse traditions, unified spirits: Communities celebrate Holi, Eid

Hisar, March 31
Representatives of various communities celebrated Holi-Eid Milan festival jointly to express communal solidarity with each other in Hisar.
The event was organised at the Jat Dharmashala under the aegis of the Sadbhavna Manch in Hisar. Participants from different religions celebrated both festivals by exchanging pleasantries and spreading the message of common heritage by applying abir-gulaal, along with following roza-iftar.
Om Prakash Saini presided over the function while Noor Mohammad conducted the affairs of the event. A retired professor of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology Saroj said the celebration is an example of communal harmony and brotherhood. “When there is a need for each other’s blood, we never ask about religion, then why do we get into argument with each other in the name of religion?” she said.
Professor Mahender Singh of the DN College said people of all religions made sacrifices during the freedom struggle. The participants were served food specially brought to celebrate the holy festivals.
Among the prominent persons of the town present in the function include— Krishna Pali, Amardeep Singh Khalsa, retired deputy director Hari Singh Rinwa, Hoshiar Khan, Harphool Khan, Prem Babbar, Salauddin, Mobindin, Captain Rafiq, David Victor from Sarva Christian Mahasabha, Shankutala Jakhar from the Mahila Samiti, Babli Lamba, Alka Siwach from the Teachers Association, Shamsher Nambardar from the Kisan Sabha, Sube Singh Bura, Surender Mann, Sukhbir Singh from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, advocate Vikram Mittal from the Democratic Forum, Dr Ramesh Poonia, Dr Baljeet Bhayan, Dr Attar Singh, Surender Yadav, Naresh Gautam, Dr Hitesh and Noor Mohammad.
