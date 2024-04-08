Divider railings on Faridabad roads lying damaged

The railings on road medians are damaged in many parts of the city. One such passage is the main road connecting Sectors 86, 87 and 88 in Greater Faridabad and MDPS Chowk and SRS (Amolik) Chowk, where divider railings have been lying broken for more than a year. Due to this, stray animals have easy access to roads, which leads to disruption in traffic movement and raises the risk of accidents, especially at night. The authorities should get these repaired and replaced at the earliest. —Pramod Manocha, Faridabad

Need to fix responsibility for manhole mishaps

IT was extremely shocking to learn that a two-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole in Sector 84 in Sini Sikanderpur. One fails to understand why the authorities invite mishaps by keeping these manholes open. The authorities should ensure that these manholes are covered or proper signs are put up if these are opened for repair or any other reason. Besides, the department concerned must be held accountable for such accidents. —Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

No action against encroachers

The civic body has failed to take action against business owners who have encroached upon a road near the Kaithal Municipal Council’s office. Traffic jams are a daily ocurrance in the area. Traffic congestion has become a routine affair in the vicinity of Old Gandhi Park Chowk due to inaction by the authorities concerned. The city police station and the office of the CIA-1 are situated near the chowk. The civic body should clear all encroachments and take strict action against the encroachers. —Satish Seth, Kaithal

Frequent power cuts trouble residents

RESIDENTS of Ansal Town, Sector 20, Jagadhri, are facing a tough time due to frequent power cuts. Damaged cables or damaged insulators are cited as the reasons behind the erratic power supply. Despite paying hefty power bills, consumers don't get uninterrupted electricity. To address the problem, the general secretary, Ansal Town Residents Welfare Society, wrote to the SE (operations), Yamunanagar, on April 2, but to no avail. —NK Dhiman, Jagadhri

Farmers not getting gate passes

FarmerS visiting the grain market in Hisar for selling their produce are facing inconvenience as they are not being issued the gate pass for not registering on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal. A number of farmers are forced to return disappointed, and government must ensure that their produce is purchased on the MSP. —Manoj Rathi, Hisar

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad