  Haryana
  Divisional Commissioner files plaint against Khemka for targeting Modi

Divisional Commissioner files plaint against Khemka for targeting Modi

Divisional Commissioner files plaint against Khemka for targeting Modi

Sanjeev Verma and Ashok Khemka



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Divisional Commissioner, Rohtak, Sanjeev Verma, has filed a complaint against Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Printing and Stationary, Ashok Khemka, alleging that he has criticised the state government and targeted PM Narendra Modi on X (formerly Twitter) when the model code of conduct is in operation.

The complaint, dated April 26, to Chief Secretary said that Khemka questioned the intention of the ‘ruler’ (PM) by tweeting against the Dhingra Commission that probed the Robert Vadra-DLF deal.

On April 6, Khemka had posted on X, “Why is the investigation of the Vadra-DLF deal slow? It has been 10 years. How much more to wait? The Dhingra Commission report is also on the backburner (‘thande baste mein’). Sinners have a good time.”

He added, “Why is the ruler’s intention weak? The promise made by the Prime Minister to the country in 2014 should be considered once.” The original tweet was in Hindi.

Verma had marked his complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal too.

Verma in his complaint said, “The said message has been posted on X at the time when the Election Commission of India has already announced Lok Sabha elections and the said election in Haryana is scheduled for May 25.”

He added, “So, in view of the said elections, such a message of a government servant on social media is hateful, controversial and disputed and it not only provokes the electors but also promoted feelings of enmity or hatred, which is a violation of the model code of conduct for which the said officer is liable for punishment under Section 123 and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and also under the Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.”

He further said that the Supreme Court had also given directions to all authorities in its recent judgment dated January 17 to ensure that there should not be any incitement to violence and hate speeches.

While demanding “strict disciplinary as well as criminal action” against Khemka, Verma said that ACS’ action was against service rules and was misuse of his official position as well as the violation of the Government Employees’ Conduct Rules.

When Khemka had tweeted on the Vadra-DLF deal on April 6, the same day Verma had taken a dig at him on X. He had posted, “People start counting the sins of others to hide their faults, forgetting that by doing so they do not become pure or innocent.” He had added, “There is a saying for such people —‘Auron Ko Budhiya Seekh Veekh De, Apni Khaat Bhitari Le’ (The old lady will teach others but will take her cot inside).”

Both Khemka and Verma had got registered cases against each other over recruitment in Haryana State Warehousing Corporation in 2022 and earlier too, the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner had taken potshots at his posts on X.

The DLF-Vadra deal case was registered against Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Onkareshwar Properties and Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and under the Prevention of Corruption Act on September 1, 2018, at Kherki Daula police station, Gurugram.

Khemka, then Director of Consolidation of land holdings, had cancelled the mutation of land on October 15, 2012, but the order was never given effect to.

Earlier, the BJP government had constituted Justice SN Dhingra Commission to probe the matter but the high court had quashed the commission’s report over procedural flaws.

Questioned pm’s intention

The complaint, dated April 26, to Chief Secretary said Khemka questioned the intention of the ‘ruler’ (PM) by tweeting against the Dhingra Commission that probed the Robert Vadra-DLF deal.

