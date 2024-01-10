Divisional Commissioners’ role reassessed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

The Haryana Government has undertaken a comprehensive reassessment of the roles and responsibilities assigned to its Divisional Commissioners.

Giving the information here today, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the revamped framework was intended to bolster their current duties, fostering increased involvement in pivotal areas. The Divisional Commissioners will hold monthly meetings with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor all court cases pertaining to land revenue, land evictions and maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens pending with the DCs or SDMs concerned. They will also review court cases pending with them for over six months. The Divisional Commissioners will also hold monthly review meetings regarding the law and order situation with IG Range/Commissioner of Police, DCs and SSP/SP. They will further send a monthly report to the Chief Secretary, mentioning sensitive and flare-up issues like missing persons, major incidents, suspension of mobile Internet services, and drone bans during VIP/VVIP visits etc.