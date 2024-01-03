Divya Pahuja, model and girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, shot dead in Gurugram hotel

IANS

Gurugram, January 3

A 27-year-old Gurugram-based model who was in a relationship with a slain gangster has been shot dead at a hotel here, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Divya Pahuja, was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of the hotel—City Point—where she was staying, and his associates Hemraj and Om Prakash, on Tuesday.

Both Hemraj and Om Prakash used to work in Abhijeet’s hotel.

Abhijeet allegedly killed the woman and then paid his associates Rs 10 lakh to dispose of her body.

The police have, meanwhile, accessed the CCTV footage where the accused can be seen escaping the crime spot in a blue BMW car, carrying Divya’s body in the boot.

Besides, another CCTV footage also shows Abhijeet, the woman, and another person arriving at the hotel reception on January 2 and proceeding towards Room Number 111.

Later, on the same night, Abhijeet and others were seen dragging Divya’s body inside the hotel wrapped in a sheet.

“Based on the CCTV footage, the police have started investigating the matter with several teams from the Crime Branch conducting raids in Punjab and other areas to recover the body. A case of murder has been registered against Abhijeet and others based on the complaint filed by Divya’s family,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

While Abhijeet has been apprehended, his two associates are still on the run.

During questioning, he told the police that Divya had some of his objectionable pictures, and she was extorting money from him. On Tuesday night, Abhijit told Divya to delete his objectionable pictures from her mobile phone, but when she refused to share her mobile password and delete the images, he shot her dead.

Meanwhile, Divya’s family has alleged that her murder was conspired by slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s family members, along with Abhijeet Singh.

Gadoli was killed in an encounter in Mumbai in February 2016. He was also “suspected” of being a police informer.

Divya was the prime accused in the case that time. Later, she was arrested in connection with the gangster’s murder.

She was granted bail last year in June by the Bombay High Court.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Mumbai