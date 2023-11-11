Diwali bonus for agri marketing board staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

Haryana Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Minister JP Dalal said the state government was committed to the well-being of every section of society, be it farmers, labourers or small businesses. In line with this, the decision of granting a Diwali bonus for employees of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board has been made, he said.

Dalal said Group B, C, and D employees of the board would receive an ex gratia/performance award of up to 15 per cent of the basic pay, with a maximum of Rs. 40,000 for the financial year 2021-22.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for approving the employee bonus and underlined the government’s commitment towards the welfare of its workforce.

