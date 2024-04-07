DLF-Robert Vadra deal: Khemka questions slow pace of probe, Verma hits back

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Printing and Stationery, Ashok Khemka today hit out at the slow probe of the DLF-Robert Vadra deal.

Criticising the BJP government in Haryana, he posted on X, “Why is the investigation of the Vadra-DLF deal slow? It has been 10 years. How much more to wait. The Dhingra Commission report is also in ‘thande baste mein’ (backburner). Sinners have a good time.” He added, “Why is the ruler’s intention weak? The promise made by the Prime Minister to the country in 2014 should be considered once.”

Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma took a dig at him. He posted, “People start counting the sins of others to hide their faults, forgetting that by doing so they do not become pure or innocent.” He added, “There is a saying for such people —‘Auron Ko Budhiya Seekh Veekh De, Apni Khaat Bhitari Le’ (The old lady will teach others but will take her cot inside).”

Both Khemka and Verma had got registered cases against each other over recruitment in Haryana State Warehousing Corporation in 2022 and earlier too, Verma had taken potshots at his posts on X.

The DLF-Vadra deal case was registered against Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Onkareshwar Properties, and Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act on September 1, 2018, at Kherki Daula police station, Gurugram. Khemka, then Director of Consolidation of land holdings, had cancelled the mutation of land on October 15, 2012, but the order was never given effect to.

Earlier, the BJP government had constituted Justice SN Dhingra Commission to probe the matter but the high court had quashed the commission’s report over procedural flaws.

It was during the Congress regime under Hooda when Sky Light was granted a commercial licence for colony on 2.701 acres in Sector 83 in 2008. Sky Light sold 3.53 acres, including the licensed area to DLF for Rs 58 crore in 2012.

