DNA samples from 2 human skeletons found in burial pits at Harappan-era Rakhigarhi sent for analysis

Pots and other artefacts found buried next to the skeletons, which are believed to be 5000 years old

DNA samples from 2 human skeletons found in burial pits at Harappan-era Rakhigarhi sent for analysis

File photo of a skeleton found at a 5,000-year-old cemetery in Rakhigarhi village of Hisar. Photo courtesy: Excavation team

Rakhigarhi (Haryana), May 8

DNA samples collected from two human skeletons unearthed at a necropolis of a Harappan-era city site in Haryana have been sent for scientific examination, the outcome of which might tell about the ancestry and food habits of people who lived in Rakhigarhi region thousands of years ago.

The skeletons of two deceased women were found a couple of months ago at mound number 7 (named RGR 7 by the Archaeological Survey of India), believed to be nearly 5,000 years old. Pots and other artefacts were also found buried next to them in a pit, part of the funerary rituals back in the Harappan Civilisation era, ASI officials said.

"Seven mounds (RGR 1- RGR 7) scattered around two villages (Rakhi Khas and Rakhi Shahpur) in Hisar district are part of the Rakhigarhi archaeological site. RGR 7 is a cemetery site of the Harappan period when this was a well-organised city. The two skeletons were unearthed about two months ago by our team. And, DNA samples were collected by experts about two weeks ago," Joint Director General, ASI, S K Manjul said.

At present RGR 1, RGR 3 and RGR 7 have been taken up for investigation.

Manjul, who is leading the excavation team at Rakhigarhi site, about 150 km north-west of Delhi, since it commenced on February 24, 2022, said the DNA analysis will help answer a lot of questions, anthropological or otherwise. The samples will be first examined by Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleosciences, Lucknow for preliminary investigation and scientific comparison, before being sent further for forensic analysis from anthropological perspective, he said.

"The outcome of the DNA analysis will help tell about the ancestry of the people who lived at this ancient city, whether they were native or had migrated from elsewhere to settle. Besides, samples taken from the teeth area would tell about their food habits, what kind of food they consumed and other anthropological patterns related to that human settlement which must have been one of the largest, dating from the Harappan Civilisation period," said Manjul, who had also led the excavation at Sanauli in Uttar Pradesh in 2018 where pre-Iron Age artefacts were unearthed.

Arvin Manjul, Regional Director (North), ASI, said while carbon dating would tell the age via scientific process, the excavation site at mound RGR 7, as per current status of the excavation, can be said to be tentatively dated close to 3,000 BC period, making the site about 5,000 years old.

"Again there are techniques to get exact age from skeletal remains, but the two skeletons found in separate burial pits are of women. The sex was determined through examination of pelvic structures and other biological details. The age of the two women, when they had died, was possibly in the range of 40-50 years, as per our assessment," she informed.

The two skeletons were found lying in supine position with head pointing in the north direction. They both were buried with plethora of pottery and adorned jewellry like jasper and agate beads and shell bangles. A symbolic miniature copper mirror was found buried along with one of the skeletons, officials said. Animal bones were also found at the site, they said.

An MoU is in process between the ASI and the government of Haryana as per which antiquities from Rakhigarhi would be displayed at a site museum, the building of which is currently being constructed by the state government near RGR 1 mound.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Haryana

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

3
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

4
Himachal

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

5
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

6
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Comment Military matters

The 'Prince of Gocchi', in Jhajjar

8
Nation

CBI raids Amargarh AAP MLA over Rs 40 cr loan 'fraud'; Rs 16L, papers seized

9
Haryana

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

10
Patiala

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Don't Miss

View All
Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Top News

Two arrested with IED packed with 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village, possible terror attack foiled

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

Development comes three days after four people were arrested...

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannun booked in case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

Himachal borders sealed | Police add Section 13 of Unlawful ...

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Cyclone Asani to intensify into severe cyclone; unlikely to make landfall

It will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over ...

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Ka...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected as head of Chief Khalsa Diwan

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

BJYM leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga not new to controversy

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Revising timings, restricting outdoor activities: NCR schools take steps as mercury soars

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA