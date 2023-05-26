DNA samples taken in 'honour' killing case

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 25

Police officials investigating the case involving the suspicious death of a young woman, Divya, at Rithal village in this district have taken her DNA samples to ascertain her identity.

“Her body had got burnt till we reached the village. The DNA samples of her bones will be matched with the samples of her parents,” said Dr Ravinder, DSP (HQ). A digital video recorder containing CCTV footage of the woman’s house is also being examined. An FIR has been registered against her father Rajender and other family members. “Honour” killing is being suspected.