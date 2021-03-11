Doc crowned Mrs Asia Pacific 2022

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Dr Vanisha Dhaka Chopra (38) who hails from Kaithal in Haryana, has carved a niche for herself in the world pageant as she has been crowned Mrs Asia Pacific by Dazzles Pageants.

As a pathologist by profession, Dr Vanisha entered the world pageant in 2019-2020 as she wanted to spread mental health awareness. She attributed her success to all women who were facing hardships in society, but still looked cheerful.