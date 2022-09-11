Doc operating blood centre on fake certificate booked

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 10

A team of the Department of Food and Drug Administration has booked a doctor for operating a blood centre in Rohtak city on a fake certificate. The doctor has been identified as Deepak Kumar, who had been working at the blood centre for over five months on a forged certificate.

Acting on the inquiry report, the authorities have stopped the operations of the centre with immediate effect.

“Noble Blood Centre, Delhi, appointed Dr Deepak Kumar as Medical Officer In-charge. He had submitted an experience certificate claiming that he worked at Le Crest Blood Centre in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad from October 30, 2020, to February 15, 2022. The certificate was sent to the Drug Controller-cum-Licencing Authority in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, for verification of its genuineness. The authority in its reply refuted the authentication of the certificate,” said Manmohan Taneja, State Drug Controller, Haryana.

Deepak has been booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC.