Yamunanagar doctor selling medicines promising male child held

Yamunanagar, April 18

The police have arrested a doctor, Ravinder Malik, who was allegedly selling medicines promising male child.

Jagdish Chander, SHO, City police station, Yamunanagar, said the doctor was produced before a duty magistrate on Wednesday who sent him in a four-day police remand.

“A police team took him to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh and Moga in Punjab for the recovery of certain things, which can’t be disclosed yet,” said SHO Jagdish Chander.

A team of the Health Department, comprising Dr Vipin Gondwal, Deputy Civil Surgeon (PNDT), Yamunanagar, and Dr Shalini Saini, Medical Officer of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, conducted a raid on a clinic near Fountain Chowk on April 16 evening.

The doctor allegedly gave medicines to a decoy assuring her that a male child would be born after consuming them. He allegedly took two notes of Rs 500 from the decoy.

The team members asked the doctor to produce a valid drug licence which allowed him to stock medicines and practice medicine using allopathic drugs, but he couldn’t. He also failed to produce any purchase bills of allopathic drugs and other drugs possessed by him.

