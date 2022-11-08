Docs observe 'black day' to back MBBS students

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 7

MBBS students agitating against the imposition of the bond fee by the Haryana Government for the past seven days got a shot in the arm with the HCMS doctors of Haryana and Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) of several states observing a ‘black day’ today in their support.

he call for today’s nationwide observance of black-ribbon protest was given by the Federation of Resident Doctors Associations (FORDA) India. “HCMS doctors across the state wore black badges today to show their solidarity with the protesting MBBS students, support their demand for the rollback of the bond fee and condemn the police action against them,” said Dr Jasbir Parmar, an HCMS doctor.

The MBBS students maintained that the RDAs of eight states observed black day today in their support, adding that their protest would continue till their demand was met. “When our delegation met the CM during his recent visit to Rohtak, he categorically told us that the bond fee would not be rolled back. He stated that the bond fee was meant to support the state in meeting the expenses on healthcare and medical education, which is unjust for the students. He also justified police action against us instead of showing empathy,” said a protesting student. The MBBS students, who have been staging a protest demonstration on the PGIMS campus at Rohtak, were rounded up by the police during the wee hours on Saturday, hours before the arrival of Haryana Governor and CM at Rohtak.