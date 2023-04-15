Doctor among 3 held for duping 13 in job scam in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 14

The Nuh police arrested a government doctor and two others for duping 13 people of about Rs 9 lakh on the pretext of getting them appointed as pharmacists under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). The mastermind behind the scam was Dr Harpreet, who was posted at the Primary Health Center in Ujina while his accomplices were identified as Izarul and Rahees, the police said.

According to the police, on March 22, Nuh’s Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Vikram Singh had filed a complaint and alleged that people are beiong cheating on the pretext of giving them jobs by misusing departmental documents, letter heads and stamps. Dr Singh also had expressed doubt on Dr Harpreet, a resident of Sector 21, Faridabad. The investigation of the case was handed over to the cyber crime police. During the investigation, it was revealed that Dr Harpreet, along with Izarul and Rahees had cheated people by offering fake jobs. All three accused were arrested on Wednesday and now are in police remand, said.

An FIR was registered on March 23 at the Cybercrime police station, Nuh. The police nabbed three accused and they were being questioned.