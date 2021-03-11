Kurukshetra: Doctor booked for abetment to suicide

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 24

The Kurukshetra police have booked a doctor and some unidentified staff members of LNJP Hospital for abetment to suicide after a 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Kumar, a resident of Shanti Nagar in Kurukshetra. He was posted as computer assistant under the National Health Mission at LNJP Hospital.

On Saturday, Kamal allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at the Brahma Sarovar and died undergoing treatment.

In her complaint, Kavita Rani, Kamal’s wife, stated that a woman doctor had been mentally harassing Kamal and despite repeated complaints to the office of the Civil Surgeon, no action was taken.

“The doctor had been using her political approaches to avoid action against her. She even visited our home and insulted Kamal. A complaint was also made on the CM Window against her, but to no avail,” she alleged.

A case has been registered under Section 306 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased staged a dharna outside the hospital and demanded arrest of the accused doctor.

They blocked the road and refused get the postmortem done and cremate the body.

ASP Karan Goel reached the spot and pacified the family to get the postmorterm done. He said: “We have assured the family that fair investigation will be conducted and if the doctor is found guilty, action will be taken against her.”

