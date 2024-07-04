‘Doctor’ without medical degree held in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, July 3

The police have arrested a person on the charge of practising allopathic medicine without having the necessary degree or qualification. According to a police official, the accused, identified as Rajbir from Sahupur village in the Ballabgarh subdivision, was found operating a clinic in Chandawali village during a raid conducted jointly by a police and Health Department team on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the accused, who possesses a degree in homeopathy, had been illegally treating patients with allopathic medicines. It is claimed that while the accused had been practising for the past 35 years, the raid was conducted after a recent complaint was lodged with the Health Department.

The surprise raid was led by Dr Pradeep Kumar, Medical Officer of the Health Department. The team recovered several drugs, medicines and instruments used in allopathic treatments from the clinic. A case has been registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad