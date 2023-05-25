Doctor’s body found hanging in Greater Noida

PTI

Noida, May 24

A doctor working with a government hospital in Greater Noida was found dead at his official residence, the police said on Wednesday. They suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The doctor, aged around 32 years, hailed from Lucknow and worked at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, they said.

His body was found hanging at his residence in Gautam Buddh University at around 10 pm Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

“Upon receiving information, officials of the local Ecotech-1 police station and the Forensic Department were sent to the spot. The family of the doctor was also informed and they reached Greater Noida,” the spokesperson added.

No suicide note was found from the spot and it is suspected the doctor was under stress. The body was sent for a post-mortem and then handed over to the family, the official said. Further, legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.