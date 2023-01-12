Female doctor’s murder in Kurukshetra: More arrests likely, police suspect role of clinic staff

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 11

The accused held in connection with the robbery and murder of a female doctor in Kurukshetra were produced before a court, which sent them to six-day police remand on Wednesday.

Dr Vanita Arora (60) was killed on Monday night after four men entered her house in Kurukshetra to rob her and her husband Dr Atul Arora. The couple used to run a clinic at their home.

The four accused have been identified as Vikram, Sunil, Vikramjit of Kaithal, and Manish of Uttar Pradesh. The accused were arrested on Tuesday and five countrymade pistols were seizedfrom them.

Meanwhile, more arrests are expected in the case as the police are suspecting staff involvement too.

SP Kurukshetra Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “The court has sent them to six-day police remand and during the remand, our teams hope to recover cash and jewellery from them. The involvement of the staff is also coming into the notice and it will be cleared during the interrogation of the accused.”

There is already a murder case against Vikram and Vikramjit in Kaithal.

Meanwhile, the fifth accused, who was accompanying the robbers at the time of the arrest, was identified as Gian Chand of Kaithal and has been booked under attempt to murder charges for opening fire at the police party. A case has been registered against him at the KUK police station. He was sent to judicial custody.

On Monday night, Dr Atul was sitting with his parents when the accused entered the house. The accused demanded keys of lockers. When Dr Vanita resisted them, they hit her on the head and she died due to head injuries. In his complaint, Dr Atul Arora stated that he ran a clinic and his residence was on the first floor of the clinic where he lived with his parents and wife. At around 9.20 pm on Monday, he heard Vanita scream. As Dr Atul came out to check on his wife, the two accused put a pistol on his head and asked him about cash and jewellery

Dr Atul managed to trick the accused, jumped from the first floor and sought help from neighbours, besides calling the police. When he returned, he found Vanita dead.

On Tuesday, the accused were arrested after a brief exchange of fire between the CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police and the accused in which one of the accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

