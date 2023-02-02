Dog attacks 8-year-old girl in Gurugram

Gurugram, February 1
Pet management in Gurugram has come under scanner yet again as a Labrador attacked an eight-year-old girl in a society here. The incident was reported late last evening from Unitech Uniworld Gardens 2 in Sector 47. The CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral where the dog, taken out for a walk without muzzle, freed itself from his escort and attacked the child. The child escaped major injuries. “The dog attacked my wife and daughter when they stepped out of lift. We want punitive action against the owners of the dog,” said Amit Jain in his complaint to the police.
Meanwhile, RWA president Pradeep Tomar said they were questioning the owners, and necessary action would be taken in the matter.
It may be noted that the MC had already announced pet bylaws in the city, which mandated muzzle for pets .
