Dog attacks 8-year-old girl in Gurugram housing society

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 1

A dog attacked an eight-year-old girl in a housing society here on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Uniworld Garden 2 society in Sector 47 here.

The CCTV footage of the attack has spread on social media where the Labrador that was being taken for a walk without a muzzle frees itself from its escort and attacks the child.

The child escaped injuries as her mother rushed to her rescue.

The family reported the matter to the police, seeking action. Amit Jain, in his complaint to the police said, “The dog attacked my wife and daughter when they stepped out of the lift. The CCTV footage shows that the escort could not handle the dog. We want action.”

Meanwhile, RWA president Pradeep Tomar said the dog was not registered and was not wearing a muzzle. He said they would meet both the owners and victims and take action.

The MC is yet to issue a statement.

#gurugram #social media