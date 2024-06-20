Dog beaten to death in Jagadhri, two booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 19

The police have booked two persons after a dog was allegedly beaten to death in Jagadhri. The accused were identified as Moti Lal and his son Vivek, both residents of Jagadhri.

A case under Section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at the city police station.

The complainant told the police that the dog used to live outside her ashram and she used to provide it food.

“I gave food to the dog on Saturday morning and it was sitting in an empty plot near her ashram. In the meantime, Moti Lal and his son, whose house is situated close to the plot, came out of their residence and started beating up the dog with sticks,” alleged the complainant.

She said she somehow managed to rescue the dog.

“I looked after the dog. But on June 17, I had to call members of a dog rescue organisation, who took it to their rescue centre, situated near Agrasain Chowk,” the complainant told the police.

She said the organisation members were treating the dog, but it succumbed to its injuries on June 17.

