Dog-bite cases surge in Dabwali

Sirsa, March 24

A shockingly high number of over 50 dog-bite cases have been reported in Dabwali town of Sirsa district in the last two days. Of them, around 40 people who suffered severe injuries sought treatment at the Dabwali Civil Hospital. After receiving primary treatment at the hospital, they were referred to AIIMS-Bathinda as they were in a serious condition.

According to hospital records, nine people were admitted to there on March 22, 28 on March 23, and one person on March 24 after being bitten by dogs. Dr Sita Ram, who was on emergency duty, stated that all patients were administered ARV (anti-rabies vaccine). Those who were bitten closer to the head or spine were referred for serum vaccination.

Meanwhile, following these cases, townspeople are outraged. When some people were attacked by dogs near the railway station, they responded by killing one of the dogs.

Dabwali SMO Dr Sukhwant Singh said that such incidents cannot be attributed solely to stray dogs as it seems that one dog may have been rabid, infecting others. It takes 15 to 20 days for rabies symptoms to manifest themselves, and that’s why incidents of dog-bite are on the rise in the town. Vaccines have been administered to the patients and they have been transferred to AIIMS-Bathinda to prevent the onset of rabies.

It is reported that the old vegetable market, Gol Bazaar, railway station, Malout Road, Ward Number 15 and Sudhar Mandal Park area were the worst affected by dog-bite cases.

